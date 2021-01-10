Sri Lanka to issue new Rs.2, 000 currency note

Source:Dailymirror

The Central Bank is to introduce a new Rs.2, 000 currency note this year as a part of the existing 11th note series.

The Central Bank Governor Prof. W.D. Lakshman said the new currency note would have improved security features.

“In 2020, the Central Bank celebrated its 70th anniversary. To mark this event, an uncirculated commemorative coin with a value of Rs. 20 was issued, and a circulation standard commemorative coin will be issued soon. A new currency note for Rs. 2,000 will be introduced in 2021, as part of the existing 11th note series with improved security features,” Prof. Lakshman said.

Sri Lanka issued its maiden Rs.2, 000 currency note in 2006, but was later taken out of circulation mainly due to public complaints about its relatively large size, though the note still remains legal tender.