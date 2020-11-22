Sri Lanka Train: Conductor’s POV – Kandy to Ella Train FULL TOUR

Ultimate Sri Lankan Train (NEVER BEFORE SEEN!!!) – World’s Best Train In Sri Lanka, the trains are not the fastest in the world, or the most comfortable.

But, their trains have a rich history, and weave slowly through mountains, past tea fields and over waterfalls.

Along with its iconic bright blue color of the train, it has become known as one of the most beautiful trains in the world. Have you ever taken the train in Sri Lanka?

Today’s train from Kandy to Ella was a MUST on our Sri Lanka bucket list. We initially thought we would do as many tourists have a peak our head out of the train’s doors but something we NEVER expected happened. We got invited to enjoy the rest of the train ride from the CONDUCTOR’S CAB! Thank you to the captains for allowing us to see the train from a different perspective and being so friendly to us, thank you to the Sri Lanka Tourism Bureau for making this happen! Thanks for watching and we hoped you enjoy our train review!