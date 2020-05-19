Sri Lanka U12 cricket team formed in Adelaide

Source:Daily News

The Sri Lanka U12 team (from left): Chamith, Senehas, Imeth, Nuwin, Vinuk, Sakuna, Dinul, Chinuga, Sanketh, Hiruka and Winuda. (Pic. By Upananda Jayasundera, Kandy Sports Spl.Corrs.)

An Under 12 cricket team for Sri Lankan kids was formed in Adelaide, South Australia coached by Indika Samarawickrema, an old boy of St.Anthony’s College, Katugastota who qualified himself as a cricket coach in South Australia.

The team will participate in the forthcoming 20-over cricket tournament conducted by Cricket Australia.







