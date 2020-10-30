Sri Lanka Wildlife Streaming & Online Communication Campaign for Destination Promotion – Go on a couch safari

https://www.srilanka.travel/wildlifestreaming

Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney is pleased to inform that the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) will be engaging with potential travel operators and Australian travelers through “live streaming programs” by sharing and engaging content of Sri Lanka’s many attractions and resourcesduring this pandemic period.

The objective of this initiative is for travellers to engage with brand “Sri Lanka” virtually and have a positive experience that would keep Sri Lanka as their “must travel” destination once the international borders open for tourists.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Tourism will commence by showcasing Sri Lanka’s rich flora and fauna through virtual tours of Minneriya, Kaudulla, Udawalawe and Yala National Parks.

The virtual tours titled “Go on a couch safari” will showcase Sri Lanka wildlife to the world through the wildlife streaming programme starting from 4th November to 13th November 2020.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Sydney

28/10/2020