Sri Lanka youth cap Shashika pride of St. Servatius’

Source:Dailynews

Sri Lanka youth cap, Left hand batsman and left arm leg-spinner P.W. Shashika Dulshan is an outstanding cricketer produced by St. Servatius’ College Matara

Parawahera Widanage Shashika Dulshan was born on 4th of May 2000 at Matara. He was admitted to Thalpawila Madya Maha Vidyalaya in 2005. He joined St. Servatius’ College Matara in 2007 in grade 3.

He started Cricket in 2011 as left arm fast bowler under his first coach Priyantha Abeysekara and assistant coach Tharindu Jeewantha in 2010. He started school Cricket and represented under 13 ‘B’ team in 2011. He represented the school under 13 teams for three years. He scored 55 runs and claimed eight wickets for the under 13 ‘B’ team in 2011. He scored 45 runs and claimed 8 wickets for the under 13 ‘A’ team in 2012. He scored 207 runs with a century against St. Thomas’ College Matara (108) as deputy skipper in 2013. He changed his bowling style from left arm paceman to left arm leg-spinner at the request of school junior coach Priyantha Abeysekara. He scored only 47 runs and claimed 11 wickets in under 15 tournament in 2014. He represented Matara district under 15 team in the Prima Champions trophy inter district tournament conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket in 2014.

He scored 156 runs with a century against Sri Devananda College Ambalangoda (119) as vice captain in the under 15 tournament in 2015. He represented Matara district under 15 team and champion Southern province under 15 team in the Prima Champions trophy inter district and inter province tournament conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket in 2015 under coach Lasith Chaminda and master in charge Y. Nishatha Kumara.

He represented the school 1st XI team as a fresher in the season of 2015/16, He played the limited over big match in 2016. He claimed five wickets for 16 runs against their arch rivals St. Thomas Matara and was adjudged man of the match in 2016.

He scored 226 runs with a century and a fifty and claimed 10 wickets in the schools under 17 tournament in 2016. He scored 107 runs against Revatha College Balapitya and scored 52 runs against Dharmasoka Ambalangoda. He scored more than 250 runs and claimed 47 wickets with 4 five wicket hauls. He was the highest wicket taker in the side in the season. He played the three day big match in 2017. He scored 72 runs and was adjudged best batsman and man of the match in the limited overs big match of 2017. He was deputy skipper of the champion St. Servatius’ Matara team in 2017. He scored 356 runs with two fifties. He claimed 22 wickets including a hat-trick. He scored two fifties against Nalanda College Colombo (semi final) and St. Aloysius’ College Galle. He took a hat-trick against Nalanda College Colombo in the semi final and was the match winner. for St. Servatius Matara which beat St. Anthony’s Katugastota in the final to emerge champions.

He scored 280 runs with a half century against Dharmapala College Pannipitiya and claimed 49 wickets with 4 five wicket hauls in the under 19 season of 2017/18. He was the highest wicket taker in the side in the season. He played the annual three day big match and limited overs big match in 2018. He scored 512 runs with 5 half centuries and claimed 59 wickets in the season of 2018/19. He claimed 11 wickets for 91 runs in the big match. He was the best bowler in the big match.

He played two under 19 provincial tournaments for Uva and Galle. He claimed 13 wickets in nine matches.

He represented Sri Lanka under 19 against India in the four day youth test in 2018, He represented Sri Lanka under 19’s against India under 19’s and in Asia cup and Youth ODI. He claimed 18 wickets in nine Youth ODIs. He was adjudged the best bowler in the Sri Lanka – India under 19 ODI series. He was second highest wicket taker in the Asia Cup at Bangladesh in 2018.

Shashika Dulshan represented Lankan CC in the first premier league season in 2018.

He represented Ragama CC in the last Premier three day tournament. He took 20 wickets in five premier matches. Shashika claimed 11 wickets in last Premier tournament

How he fared in last Premier 23 season vs Negombo CC 3/47, vs Chilaw Marians CC 5/18, vs Lankan CC 1/35, SL Air Force SC 2/22

In last Premier season vs BRC 4/127, vs Army CC 4/44 & 0/20, vs Colts CC 6/45 & 0/54, Lankan CC 5/28 Chilaw Marians CC 5/18, vs Lankan CC 1/35, SL Air Force SC 2/22

(Y.K.)