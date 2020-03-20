







Sri Lankan Anna-Marie Ondaatje (the First Rhythmic Gymnast) – Wins Zurich Cup 2020 Switzerland



Anna-Marie Ondaatje is a Canadian born female rhythmic gymnast of Sri Lankan descent. She has competed in national level competitions in Canada and has represented both Canada and then switched to compete for Sri Lanka in international gymnastics events.She became the first rhythmic gymnast to represent Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games after creating history for the nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was also named as one of just four female gymnasts from Sri Lanka to represent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the Rhythmic Gymnastics event, Anne-Marie Ondaatje won Gold representing Sri Lanka. She will be looking to score an Olympic qualification throughout the next six months leading up to Tokyo 2020.







