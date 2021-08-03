Sri Lankan Bites – Enjoy the bites of Sri Lanka

(Darlinghurst, Sydney)

A bite of Sri Lanka

Though current Sri Lankan food has parallels to many other cultures, it remains distinctly its own form of cuisine through thousands of years of evolution. From the times of the great Arab Sailors, Greeks, Persians, its own Indigenous people, Sinhalese, Tamil, to the seafaring Malays and the great maritime nations of Portugal, Dutch and British, Lankan cuisine has been enriched by tapestry of flavours that you must try for yourself to believe.

Throughout years of colonisation and influence from other countries, Sri Lanka has adapted its food culture into a blend of different crepes, condiments, rice or noodle combinations, cakes, bites, curry concoctions and tasty dishes. Its dishes have their origins in the Arabian, Persian, Dutch, English, Portuguese, Chinese, Malay, Indonesian and Indian food cultures.

There is no debate that Sri Lankan’s love spices; they love food that explodes with flavour, spicy or sweet and many enjoy deep fried tasty snacks. Whatever you choose to eat in Sri Lanka or here at our place in Darlinghurst, your taste buds will rejoice with happiness.

CONTACT US:

Sri Lankan Bites

Shop 10, 55-73 Oxford Street

Darlinghurst, New South Wales 2010

0458 701 625

Website: https://www.srilankanbites.com.au/

Email: Chat@srilankabites.com

Mobile: 0433 284 666

What to Eat in Sydney: SRI LANKAN FOOD SYDNEY WITH OUR SRI LANKAN FRIEND (SRI LANKAN BITES)

Location & Hours