Sri Lankan Born Kerrigan, on 20 charts this week including several #1
Sri Lankan born Kerrigan La-Brooy, now an Australian Citizen is keeping the Sri Lankan Flag flying HIGH. He feels honoured and humbled to have Multiple #1s this week including 3 songs on the same charts at the same time and 20 chart positions. On one Kerrigan is holding his own in the company of Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton among a host of other Country Music Royalty.
#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Airplay Country Charts
#1 Together Tonight – LDM Charts.
#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Country Thunder World
#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Country Thunder Australia
#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Reverbnation Regional Chart (Christian/Gospel)
#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Reverbnation National Chart (Christian/Gospel)
#1 Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Joyce Ramgatie World Singles Chart
#2 Kerrigan La-Brooy – Top 200 World Artist Chart (#1 Johnny Cash)
#2 Oh Lonesome Me – Ignition Country
#7 New Hallelujah – Country Thunder Australia (Peaked at #1×6 Weeks &
Top 2×11 weeks)
#11 Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Country Thunder Australia (Peaked at
#1×2 weeks & Top 10×14 weeks)
#3 Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Fan Voted Chart
#11 Oh Lonesome Me Airplay Video Chart (Peaked at #1)
#14 Oh Lonesome Me – Tyga Fm OZCMR (21st consecutive week on the
chart)
#15 New Hallelujah – Airplay Gospel Chart (Peaked at #1)
#17 New Hallelujah – Country Thunder World (Peaked at #1×4 weeks &
Top 3×11 weeks)
#25 Oh Lonesome Me – Hotdisc European Chart (Peaked at #10)
#23 New Hallelujah – Fan Voted Chart
#56 Oh Lonesome Me – Fan Voted Chart
#67 Oh Lonesome Me – Australian National Chart (1st Week)
Kerrigan thanks everyone for your support, including all the DJs and Listeners. And most of all thanks to the Good Lord Above for His favour
