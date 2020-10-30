Sri Lankan Born Kerrigan, on 20 charts this week including several #1

Sri Lankan born Kerrigan La-Brooy, now an Australian Citizen is keeping the Sri Lankan Flag flying HIGH. He feels honoured and humbled to have Multiple #1s this week including 3 songs on the same charts at the same time and 20 chart positions. On one Kerrigan is holding his own in the company of Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton among a host of other Country Music Royalty.

#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Airplay Country Charts

#1 Together Tonight – LDM Charts.

#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Country Thunder World

#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Country Thunder Australia

#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Reverbnation Regional Chart (Christian/Gospel)

#1 Oh Lonesome Me – Reverbnation National Chart (Christian/Gospel)

#1 Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Joyce Ramgatie World Singles Chart

#2 Kerrigan La-Brooy – Top 200 World Artist Chart (#1 Johnny Cash)

#2 Oh Lonesome Me – Ignition Country

#7 New Hallelujah – Country Thunder Australia (Peaked at #1×6 Weeks &

Top 2×11 weeks)

#11 Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Country Thunder Australia (Peaked at

#1×2 weeks & Top 10×14 weeks)

#3 Just A Little Talk With Jesus – Fan Voted Chart

#11 Oh Lonesome Me Airplay Video Chart (Peaked at #1)

#14 Oh Lonesome Me – Tyga Fm OZCMR (21st consecutive week on the

chart)

#15 New Hallelujah – Airplay Gospel Chart (Peaked at #1)

#17 New Hallelujah – Country Thunder World (Peaked at #1×4 weeks &

Top 3×11 weeks)

#25 Oh Lonesome Me – Hotdisc European Chart (Peaked at #10)

#23 New Hallelujah – Fan Voted Chart

#56 Oh Lonesome Me – Fan Voted Chart

#67 Oh Lonesome Me – Australian National Chart (1st Week)

Kerrigan thanks everyone for your support, including all the DJs and Listeners. And most of all thanks to the Good Lord Above for His favour