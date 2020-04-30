Sri Lankan classic “Kullen Pola Pola” Kids performance & by Bishop’s College girls Apr 30, 2020 Posted by eLanka admin In Articles, Sinhala songs, Sinhala Videos Tagged Bishop's College, Kullen Pola Pola Comments 0 Sri Lankan classic “Kullen Pola Pola” Kids performance & by Bishop’s College girls KULLEN POLA POLA And here is a version by Bishop’s College girls….. Share This Post Prev No Enclave — Exploring Sri Lankan Los Angeles – Eric Brightwell Next Every Century? – History repeats itself. This Poem was written in 1869, reprinted during 1919 Pandemic
