Sri Lankan Food Take Away – A Great Success

The Sinhalese Cultural Centre event “Sri Lankan Food Take Away with Limited Dinning In” held on 21st November was a great success! The Sinhalese Cultural Centre raised in excess of $8.5K (Net) including the donations towards the event.

Our community purchased 965 food packets. Our community contributed $2130 as donations towards the event.Our volunteer team of Chefs, serving team and other support teams just made this happen. The event was lead by the Sinhalese Cultural Centre (SCC) and Sinhalese Cultural Forum (SCF) teams. We are very thankful and sincerely appreciate everyone who supported this event in numerous ways!

Latest Status of the Sinhalese Cultural Centre Establishment

We are currently planning the establishment of the Sinhalese Cultural Centre. The property is currently rented out. We are now planning to take the property out of the rental and renovate the property so that we can start using the facility for intended community activities. We will update the status of this activity as we progress.