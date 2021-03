Sri Lankan New Year – Avurudu Hamper

The Sinhala Tamil New Year falls on 14 April and is a joyful festival celebrated by Sri Lankans. The dawn of the New Year brings hopes of prosperity. It is a time to observe traditions, express gratitude and celebrate with family and friends.

