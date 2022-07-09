Sri Lankan protesters attack residences of President and PM as pair promise to resign

Hours after thousands of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan President’s residence, others have broken into the Prime Minister’s private home and set it on fire, not long after he said he would resign from office.
Key points:
Thousands of protesters, angered by Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis in 70 years, have stormed the President’s house, office
Many blame the country’s decline on Mr Rajapaksa, and are demanding his resignation
At least 39 people, including two police officers, have been injured and hospitalised in the protests
The office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening.
It was not immediately clear if he was inside at the time of the attack.
Earlier, Mr Wickremesinghe had said he would resign to make way for an all-party government, after thousands of protesters stormed the President’s official residence in Colombo.
Mr Wickremesinghe said in a statement he would resign when all parties had agreed on a new government.
“Today in this country we have a fuel crisis, a food shortage, we have the head of the World Food Program coming here and we have several matters to discuss with the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” he said.
His decision came after soldiers and police were unable to hold back a crowd of chanting protesters demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation amid growing public anger over the country’s worst economic crisis in seven decades.
Demonstrators, this one throwing tear gas, clashed with riot police.(Reuters: Dinuka Liyanawatte)
