Sri Lankan style warm welcome in Melbourne

Source:Island

The whole world is almost at a standstill due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, cricket fans do have something to shout about – with India playing Australia, Sri Lanka against South Africa, and New Zealand battling it out with Pakistan.

Unfortunately, we don’t have much to shout about as South Africa trounced us in the First Test, by an innings and 45 runs, and winning the second game, as well.

But…the Sri Lankans, in Melbourne, Australia, did make it a happening scene when they entertained Nick Hockley, Interim CEO, Cricket Australia, and ICC T20 2022 Australia.

The T20 Cricket World Cup Multicultural team, in Melbourne, invited Nick Hockley, to dinner, at Upali’s Restaurant, in Melbourne, at the ‘12th Man Bar,’ which, I’m told, has a unique atmosphere, connected with cricket.

David Cruse, and wife Cathy, hosted the function.

David, by the way, was in charge of the Upali’s Restaurant, in Colombo – a very popular venue with Sri Lankans.

Whenever I pass that way, especially in the nights, I’ve always seen the place packed…a sure indication that the food is just too good to be missed.

Nick Hockley, in the meanwhile, was overwhelmed by the Sri Lankan hospitality received, at Upali’s, in Melbourne, and he profusely thanked the Multicultural team for the support given to cricketing events, happening in Australia.

The event was organised by Johann Dias Jayasinha, head of the T20 Cricket World Cup Multicultural team, in Melbourne.

Johann works very closely with Nick Hockley in both areas – Cricket Australia, and ICC T20 and 2022, connected with Multicultural sports affairs.

The invitees to this prestigious event, included the Sri Lanka Consul General in Victoria, Kapila Fonseka, and Consul Diana Perera, Country Cricket Victoria Secretary, Keith Thompson, and Malik Zaveer, Representative SLC in Australia.