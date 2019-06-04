Sri Lankan Travels: Make the Smart Decision
Creating Memories is exciting. Adventures are thrilling. Choosing Sri Lankan Travels to put it all together is the Smart decision!
Our team’s combined high level of skills in the travel industry will ensure your travel plans are in safe & experienced hands. We believe we have our fingers on the pulse of tourists who are looking for adventures & experiences. Our aim is to showcase the best of our beautiful island home to every guests that chooses to visit our fair shores.
Let’s get to know each other a bit. Call in for a coffee and a chat.
Visit Our Place
Sri Lankan Travels,
381, Glebe Point Road, Glebe, Australia.
Tel: 02 8626 2169
Email: info@srilankantravels.com.au
Leave a Reply