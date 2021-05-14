St. Benedicts College OBU NSW Presents – Christmas in July (31 July 2021) – Sydney event
St. Benedict’s College OBU NSW Present
CHRISTMAS IN JULY – The Sydney Bens Party
Saturday 31 JULY 2021
6.30pm to 11.30pm
with
Buffet Dinner
Bottle of Scotch & Wine Per Table & Byo
Live Music By
CAZCADE
at Cherrybrook Community And
Cultural Center
31, Shepherds drive, Cherrybrook
NSW 2126
Make early booking with
Yohan 0484 339 785,
Dilan 0420 364 560,
Ralston 0449 107 641,
Sherwell 0438 388 122,
Harold 0418 167 688,
Claude 0415 163 268,
Con 0413 400 070,
Suranga 0426 877 242,
Saliya 0452 231 383