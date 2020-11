St. Joseph’s college – 1927 – a couple of photos

Most interesting. Highly disciplined students. Eyes down hard at work under the supervision of an ever watchful teacher. A picture paints a thousand words. Extrapolating, I cannot see anyone of these being around. Back in the day, the students used to sit two by two on similar desks, maybe they are still around!

Many thanks to the eLanka member who sent these two photos…