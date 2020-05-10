St Joseph’s College Colombo | Sri Lanka

St. Joseph’s College is a Catholic educational institution located in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It was established in 1896 by French missionaries led by Rev Christophe-Etienne Bonjean. The college enrolls over 4,500 students with a staff of over 400. Distinguished former students include Cardinal Thomas Cooray, the first Cardinal from Sri Lanka[1] and President Ranasinghe Premadasa. The (Latin) motto of the college is In Scientia et Virtute, meaning “In Knowledge and Virtue”.

The school is a non-fee levying school, whereby it receives some state funding, relying mostly on funds from an extensive network of alumni worldwide.

School buildings cover 15 acres (61,000 m2) and include a sports complex, and an Olympic standard swimming pool which incidentally is perhaps the oldest swimming pool among Colleges dating back to the 1950s.







