ST.JOSEPH’S COLLEGE-MELBOURNE

About the Old Josephians’ Club Australia Inc

Hello ‘Old Joes’

Greetings to all you Old Joes in Australia,

This web page has been set up to give you information about the Old Joes Club here in Australia.

We request all Old Joes who are already members of the club here in Australia to please send us your e-mail address. (This is for our internal use only.)

Members will be sent updates about club social events, newsletters and other information via e-mail.

A Brief History of St. Joseph’s College

Leading Catholic School In Sri Lanka

In the year 1892, the idea of a Catholic College emerges with the proposal of the Archbishop of Colombo Rt. Rev.Fr. Christopher Bonjean.

In the year 1892, on the 6th January, a pastoral letter was sent to all the priests espousing the desirability of building a Catholic College at St.Mary’s College premises at Mattakkuliya.

In April 1892,a public meeting was held to collect funds and discuss the plans for the Catholic College.

Thereafter 27 acres of Land called the ‘uplands’ was bought by the Archbishop for this project, from the government . Later however, this land was bought back by the government with compensation, and the catholic church bought a land at Maradana in Darley Road from an Egyptian called Arabi Pasha for the College building.