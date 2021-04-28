Home  ⁄  Associations – Australia  ⁄  ST.JOSEPH’S COLLEGE-MELBOURNE

ST.JOSEPH’S COLLEGE-MELBOURNE

About the Old Josephians’ Club Australia Inc

Hello ‘Old Joes’

Greetings to all you Old Joes in Australia,

This web page has been set up to give you information about the Old Joes Club here in Australia.

We request all Old Joes who are already members of the club here in Australia to please send us your e-mail address. (This is for our internal use only.)

Members will be sent updates about club social events, newsletters and other information via e-mail.

A Brief History of St. Joseph’s College

Leading Catholic School In Sri Lanka

In the year 1892, the idea of a Catholic College emerges with the proposal of the Archbishop of Colombo Rt. Rev.Fr. Christopher Bonjean.

In the year 1892, on the 6th January, a pastoral letter was sent to all the priests espousing the desirability of building a Catholic College at St.Mary’s College premises at Mattakkuliya.

In April 1892,a public meeting was held to collect funds and discuss the plans for the Catholic College.

Thereafter 27 acres of Land called the ‘uplands’ was bought by the Archbishop for this project, from the government . Later however, this land was bought back by the government with compensation, and the catholic church bought a land at Maradana in Darley Road from an Egyptian called Arabi Pasha for the College building.

OFFICE BEARERS 2019/20

Merry

Meredith De La Zilwa

President

 0434 538 994

Chamil

Chamil Fernando

Vice-President

 0431 448 108

Jerome

Jerome Fernando

General Secretary

 0435 164 567

Ravi De Cruze

Treasurer

 0419 901 363

Joe

Joe Tennekoon

Social Secretary

 0421 800 207

Emarson

Emarson Victoria

Editor & Media

 0422 096 884

Dilshan

Dilshan De Silva

Sports Secretary

 0433 492 280

GENERAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Chris

Chris Fernandopulle

 0423 331 303

Keith

Keith Ockersz

 0417 589 331

Alex

Alex Fernando

 0411 015 559

Lester Daniels

 0407 687 582

Avishka Godakandage

 0451 538 763

Uditha

Uditha Vithanage

 0401 297 001

Roshan

Roshan De Silva

 0430 429 029

Patrick

Patrick Dirckze

Immediate Past President

0429 009 919

Web :- http://oldjoesaust.com.au/

