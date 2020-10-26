St. Paul’s Church Kandy – impressive Colonial Era Church By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Built in neo – Gothic style, this impressive red brick church is perhaps the only such example of British Architecture in Sri Lanka. The Church originally served as a Garrison Church for British Officers and Troops, especially 15th and 37th Regiments based near Kandy City. Interior of the Church is English Victoriana. The aesthetic quality of the Church is the austere mass of its bare brick walls turned to red-ochre shade due to weather and climate changes over the years. The impressive great tower of the Church directed upwards adds a majestic look to the Church.

The building of the Church is cruciform (based on the Cross) and the Church has symmetrical pairs of entrances on each side of the transepts with the tower of the Church, a plain square. There are three clocks which adorn the West Tower of the Church. The Church has one aisle with a lot of space and the timber ceiling is constructed in herring-bone pattern and a magnificent marble font. The marvelous stained glass window depicting Crucifixion, the Ascension as well as the Angel in the Tomb and the Nativity erected above the High Alter has added splendor to the Church with colored beams of sunlight filtering through the gorgeous multi-colored stained glass. This marvelous stained glass was gifted by the widow of Laurence St. George Carey, a tea planter in memory of her husband. The single bell and the set of chimes of the Church mounted in the Tower are rung from its first floor were gifted by the widow of John Theodore Morgan who passed away in 1897. There is a tablet in his memory on the column of the central arch within the entrance to the Church.









Situated on sacred grounds west of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Dalada Maligawa), (well-known Buddhist Temple in Kandy), the Church shares a common ground with Dalada Maligawa, a fine example of religious harmony from the inception of the Church to date.

Construction of the Church commenced in 1843 and completed in 1848. The cornerstone for the Church was laid by Rt. Rev. Dr. Spencer on March 16, 1843, the Bishop of Madras (at present Chennai). Sri Lanka (former Ceylon) was in the Diocese of Rt. Rev. Dr. Spencer during that period. As the Church was consecrated on St. Paul’s Day, on January 25, 1853, it was named as “St. Paul’s Church” by Rt. Rev. James Chapman, the first Bishop of Colombo. Some structural changes were made to the Church several times, yet retaining its original architecture. In 1878, during the period of Archdeacon Matthew, the first structural change was done.

The concept for the Church originated in 1825 when Rt. Rev. Reginald Heber, the Bishop of Calcutta visited Kandy for a Confirmation Service when he saw that Sunday Worship and Church Festivals were held in the Audience Hall of the Royal Palace of Kandy. The Bishop was of the view that there should be a church for British Garrison. After several years, a block of crown land was gifted to the Trustees of the Church as well as their successors and construction work commenced thereafter.

King George III has presented a silver-gilt communion set to the Church which was sent from the Royal establishment. During Easter and Christmas Services this gift is used at the Church.

St. Paul’s Church is a great example of religious harmony between Buddhists and Christians in Kandy City, a predominantly Buddhist region in Sri Lanka.

Location: Deva Veediya, Kandy to the west of the Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic







