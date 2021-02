St. Peter’s College cricket squad of 1955 with Maurice de Silva

Source:Sundayobserver

The St. Peter’s College cricket squad with Maurice de Silva is pictured here. Standing from left: R Jayesinghe, Maurice de Silva, R Duckworth, L Serasinghe, Peter Ludowyke, R Saravanabhavan, B Senewiratne, Jayantha Fernando. Seated from left: Brian de Silva, Fr. Rodrigo (Prefect of Games), Clive Inman (captain), Fr. Basil Wiratunga (Rector), Maurice Salgadoe, Cyril Ekanayake (coach), Ken Duckworth. On ground from left: M Chugani, K. Duraswamy, K. Sivanathan