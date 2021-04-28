ST.PETERS’ COLLEGE OBA NSW

Background & History

The St Peters College Old Boys Association of New South Wales held its inaugural meeting on the 24th of February, 1991, when 16 Old Peterites joined together to form the Association.

The first committee was:

PRESIDENT – Iain Forbes SECRETARY – Guinn Ragel ASST. SECRETARY – Chris Wettasinghe TREASURER – Roger Ragel SPORTS SECRETARY – Royce Buultjels SOCIAL SECRETARY – Milburn Caspersz MEMBERSHIP SECRETARY – Byron Fernando

Since then the Association has grown in strength and now has a membership of over 200 Old Peterites

Objective

The Association is an “all inclusive” group and is open at all Old Peterites irrespective of their Age, Religion or Race.

Being a Social Club, the main objective of the Association is to organise events in New South Wales where Old Peterites can meet and partake in Fellowship.

Over the years the Association has broadened its Objective to include Philanthropic activities: the main such activity is the Scholarship Fund that was established in 2008 to assist needy, deserving Peterites by paying their annual school fees.

The Association also regularly participates in Sporting Activities and helps fund the various initiatives of the Rugby, Cricket, and other Sports Foundations of St Peters College.

Committee for 2020 President Shehan Vilathgamuwa Vice President Nishantha Perera Secretary Shiran Viswasam Treasurer Ravin Panambalana Sports Coordinator Roshara Alles Auditor Winston Velayuthen Social Secretary Niresh Wijesari Digital Media Shane Fernando Editor Denver Mottau Membership Secretary Senani Gunasekera