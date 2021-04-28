Home  ⁄  Associations – Australia  ⁄  ST.PETERS’ COLLEGE OBA NSW

Apr 28, 2021 Posted by In Associations – Australia

Background & History

The St Peters College Old Boys Association of New South Wales held its inaugural meeting on the 24th of February, 1991, when 16 Old Peterites joined together to form the Association.

The first committee was:

PRESIDENT Iain Forbes
SECRETARY Guinn Ragel
ASST. SECRETARY Chris Wettasinghe
TREASURER Roger Ragel
SPORTS SECRETARY Royce Buultjels
SOCIAL SECRETARY Milburn Caspersz
MEMBERSHIP SECRETARY Byron Fernando

Since then the Association has grown in strength and now has a membership of over 200 Old Peterites

Objective

The Association is an “all inclusive” group and is open at all Old Peterites irrespective of their Age, Religion or Race.

Being a Social Club, the main objective of the Association is to organise events in New South Wales where Old Peterites can meet and partake in Fellowship.

Over the years the Association has broadened its Objective to include Philanthropic activities: the main such activity is the Scholarship Fund that was established in 2008 to assist needy, deserving Peterites by paying their annual school fees.

The Association also regularly participates in Sporting Activities and helps fund the various initiatives of the Rugby, Cricket, and other Sports Foundations of St Peters College.

Committee for 2020

President Shehan Vilathgamuwa
Vice President Nishantha Perera
Secretary Shiran Viswasam
Treasurer Ravin Panambalana
Sports Coordinator Roshara Alles
Auditor Winston Velayuthen
Social Secretary Niresh Wijesari
Digital Media Shane Fernando
Editor Denver Mottau
Membership Secretary Senani Gunasekera

Committee for 2019

President Amal Wahab
Vice President Senarath Seneviratne
Secretary Ravin Panambalana
Treasurer Mario Saparamadu
Sports Coordinator Roshara Alles
Asst Sports Coordinator Shehan Vilathgamuwa
Auditor Niran Wijesari
Social Secretary Niresh Wijesari
Asst Social Secretary Nipuna Dias
Digital Media Maxi Victoria
Editor Lawrie Machado
Asst Editor Denver Mottau
Membership Secretary Nishantha Perera
Committee of Past Presidents Gerard Velayuthen
Senani Gunasekera
Aubrey Joachim

Web :- https://spcobunsw.com.au/

