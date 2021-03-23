St Peter’s College OBU Sydney AGM
St Peter’s College OBU Sydney held it’s AGM on Sunday the 21st of March, after having to reschedule it from last year due to the pandemic. Despite the current bad weather prevailing in NSW, we had a great turnout of members.
The Following were re-elected:
President: Shehan Vilathgamuwa
Vice President: Nishantha Perera
Treasurer: Ravin Panambalana
Secretary: Gus Shiran Viswasam
Sports Co-ordinator: Shane Fernando
Digital Media: Jude Chelvaratnam
Social Secretary: Niresh Wijesiri
Editor: Denver Mottau
Membership Secretary: Senani Gunasekera
Auditor : Aubrey Joachim
Here are a few photos from the AGM.
Source: Gus Shiran Viswasam Facebook