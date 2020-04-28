“STAR*SHINE” – By Des Kelly

Very few still shine, as age catches up with them.

Englebert is one of them. Always a great performer, he sang around the World, and was accepted by all and sundry. He also recorded many “hits”, as everyone knows.

Englebert Humperdinck was originally Arnold George Dorsey, born in India on the 2nd of May, 1936, and was given his unique new stage name, by his Manager, who also managed Tom Jones.

Typical of those born in India and Sri Lanka who show great respect for their parents especially, this video-clip features Englebert (now 83), at home, mentioning his Dad, and singing a great song, as he always does. I am certain that all our eLanka readers will enjoy this “clip” of a great Vocalist and superb Entertainer. There is only ONE Englebert Humperdinck, and although I apologise about it,

we are not prepared to release you as yet, Englebert. Sing on, my friend, and let us enjoy your song.

Desmond Kelly.

