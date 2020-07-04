Status of COVID-19, Flu and the Path Forward – By Dr Kanthi Dias

Source:

Monthly e-Newsletter

The year 2020 is not panning out to be as good as we expected. COVID-19, this invisible, powerful enemy has shattered everyone’s hopes and dreams and brought the whole world to its knees. It has had some effect on every human life on this earth irrespective of caste, creed, religion, and nationality.

Australia’s performance has been outstanding in keeping a lid on COVID-19 due to well-co-ordinated combined efforts by national cabinet in collaboration with the Aus-tralian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPCC).

Currently positive cases in the community is becoming very low and ¾ of the total cases are overseas acquired. Although we have very low levels of community trans-mission, a second wave of Corona virus infection is a real possibility. It is important that each community takes individual responsibility to follow necessary steps to prevent a second wave.









These include:

1. Following the state and federal government’s health directives such as limits on mass gatherings, physical distancing, etc.

2. Being vigilant in getting medical advice if experiencing any symp-toms of a respiratory infection. Even if the symptoms are very mild, you must still consult either your GP, respiratory clinic or visit any of the Queensland Health fever clinics.

3. Isolate yourself if you have been unwell until all your symptoms resolved. Some people could have false negative results and if symptoms persist consult your GP over the phone.

4. Practice hand hygiene regularly. Wash your hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser when you can’t use soap and water.

5. Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.

6. Cough etiquette – Always cough or sneeze into your arm or a tissue and put the tissue in the bin straight away.

7. Routine use of face masks is currently not recommended as com-munity transmission rates are very low. If you decide to wear a mask, it is important to wear a mask safely. You should wash your hands before wearing the mask, do not touch the mask and wash your hands after removing it.

8. Do not neglect regular health issues and continue to be in con-tact with your GP either through telehealth or face to face.

9. Eat healthy and maintain a regular exercise programme.

10. Maintain good mental health.









COVID-19 has not only affected the physical health of individuals, but it has also taken a heavy toll on peoples’ mental health due to various factors including social isolation, quarantine requirements, job losses and financial difficulties. Those who need help in mental health should contact their GP.

Unfortunately, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Flu season has coincid-ed with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, due to measures taken to control COVID-19 and a high uptake of the Influen-za vaccine this season, there has been a reduction in the cases of influ-enza this year. There have been only 208 laboratory confirmed cases of Influenza nationwide last month compared to 30,567 at the same time last year. Though this is good news, it is important to prevent Influenza during this pandemic as it could be very serious if one has both infec-tions. Annual vaccination is the most important measure to prevent influenza. It is available to all people aged 6 months and over unless contraindicated and it is strongly encouraged that you get an influenza vaccination if you have not already done so.

Hopefully, one of the current multicentre vaccine and treatment trials will have a successful outcome soon. Until such time we will have to continue our new norm – ‘COVIDsafe lifestyle”

If you need any further information on COVID-19, please contact the national COVID Help line on 1800 020 080

Dr Kanthi Dias

Dr. Dias is a Medical Practitioner in Brisbane

