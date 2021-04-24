Steady rise in COVID cases in Colombo after New Year: Dr Wijeyamuni

Source:Dailymirror

Before the New Year, the CMC found only 1 or 2 COVID positive patients through 100 PCR tests. But after the New year, the rate has increased to eight persons in 100 PCR tests, Chief Medical Officer Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Dr. Ruwan Wijeyamuni said

Addressing the media he said random PCR tests conducted last Thursday (15) resulted in 10 COVID-19 patients. PCR tests conducted last Friday (16) found with 15 patients and 18 patients were found out of 225 individuals, Dr. Wijeyamuni said.

“Though the current situation seems not that dangerous, however, the number of COVID patients stood at 2% has now increased to 8%,” he said.

The recent careless behaviour of the people during the Sinhala/Hindu New Year had led to the escalation.

Meanwhile, 17 out of the 18 patients found yesterday from Colombo believes to have come to the city from the suburbs or from elsewhere, Dr. Wijeyamuni said.

Therefore, the CMC has decided to increase the frequency of PCR tests in Colombo, he said.

While denying media reports circulated especially on social media about the spreading of a new mutant virus variant of COVID in Colombo, Dr. Wijeyamuni said there was no such virus variant that had entered the city of Colombo.

He said the ‘double mutant’ Covid variant which was found in India hasn’t been detected in the Colombo city as yet. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)