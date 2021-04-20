“STORIES IN SONG” by Des Kelly

Another Songwriter, and without a doubt, one who comes from Ireland, Shunie Crampsey has written a song, which was quickly picked up by this singing duo, Daniel O’Donnell and David James, just another couple of Irish Songsters with simple, yet very melodic voices, who have recorded it for posterity, simply because it is a story of life, as we know it.

The “gist” of the song is based on two guys, one considerably older than the other, having a conversation, after the younger one was complaining bitterly about life in general. The older one, having already been through most of his life,is advising the younger one, through song, how to adapt to life, which, in the context of time, is but the blink of an eye.

As I have always said, being a Songwriter myself, a song is just a condensed story. An Author will write his stories at length, in books, where a Songwriter writes his/her stories, condensed into Verses & possibly a Chorus or two. SONGS, especially, must be meaningful, if they are to be remembered as time goes by. This particular song is quite superb, both in it’s writing and performance, by Daniel and James. I loved it, after my brother Ian in Sri Lanka sent it out to me, and as I said that I would share it, I have done exactly that, starting with many thousands of readers of eLanka, all over the World.

Please listen to the song, love it, share it, and then listen to it again. I promise that this song will give all of you good people, something to really THINK ABOUT.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.