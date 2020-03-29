







STORM IN A TEACUP? – By Joe Van Langenberg

The “F” word though defined as ‘taboo’ in the English dictionary, was found acceptable by a judge many moons ago, when highly-acclaimed author D.H. Lawrence, who used the word frequently in his controversial novel “Lady Chatterley’s lover; was found guilty of corrupting public morals. Mr Lawrence’s defence counsel, successfully made the pertinent point, in drawing attention to the fact, that using the “F” word was of no consequence, given that the natural act of copulation is acceptable.

In this permissive day & age, the “F” word has become part & parcel of the vernacular; with mostly everyone, regardless of their social standing, dropping the bomb willy-nilly.

Although it would be better, if the same can be replaced with an euphemism to make it sound less offensive, a greater percentage of society, is seemingly of the unanimous view, that it is really no big deal. As such, they find it hard to understand what all the fuss & froth is all about. Could this be yet another storm in a teacup? Over to the Court of Public Opinion for its final ruling. please!







