Stunning finish in Turf 1-By Nick Creely

Scott Phillips steams in for Narre South.

Source:Dandenong

In a 2020/21 that has seen so many twists and turns, it was only fitting that the DDCA Turf 1 home-and-away season would finish in such a crazy manner.

The one-day season, combined with wet-weather, lockdowns and a variety of factors have made this Turf 1 season a fascinating one.

Each game, and each result seemingly has always had implications.

But finally, after all this time the top four is set: Hallam Kalora Park, Berwick, Springvale South and Buckley Ridges are the ones left to battle it out for a memorable flag.

Billed as arguably the biggest blockbuster of the season, wickets tumbled and runs became a premium as Narre South and Buckley Ridges locked horns, but remarkably after the Lions upstaged the Bucks in a tense affair on a tough pitch, Jayson Hobbs’ team have survived the drama and booked itself a finals campaign.

The Lions needed a hefty win against the Bucks to leapfrog them into the top four and play finals, and despite plucking out an excellent victory – and once the dust settles on the disappointment one that should drive them into next season – they agonisingly fell short by 0.7 per cent.

Batting first, the Lions were outdone by Buckley coach Chanaka Welegedara (6/19) who absolutely dominated as the home side fell over for just 90 despite the fight of star middle order bat Kaushalya Weeraratne.

The left-arm quick – now with 11 scalps from his last two matches – set the tone early with a bundle of wickets, before Weeraratne gave something of note for the bowlers to be confident about.

The Lions had its own star quick – Josh Dowling – on-song as the visitors desperately tried to make up the percentage and dismantle the Bucks, and with the right-arm dynamo snaring the dangerous DJ Watson and Benny Howell, and veteran quick Scott Phillips removing Troy Aust, the visitors slumped to 3/23.

Despite the loss, Buckley Ridges are into yet another finals series.

But with almost little room for error, the Bucks kept creeping the score up despite the wickets tumbling.

A double-strike from Kirk Dickson (3/25) had the Lions in a position of dominance, before a vital 17 from Michael Davies got the Bucks back into the frame.

However, the class of Dowling – who enjoyed a phenomenal first season at his new club – proved the difference, snaring the final two scalps as the Bucks fell for 78.

But despite the win, the Bucks will play finals with the Lions unable to make up enough of the percentage to overtake them, with the powerhouse out of Pultney Street well and truly in the frame to challenge for another Turf 1 flag.

Berwick and Hallam Kalora Park treated the crowd at Arch Brown Reserve to a potential grand final preview, with the top-two clubs putting on a show.

In the end it was the Bears, who are imperiously placed for back-to-back Turf 1 flags, that held off the Hawks in a run-frenzy.

The Bears were sent in, with skipper Matt Chasemore (45) and keeper-bat Jordan Cleland (32) providing the perfect platform, rattling off 70 for the first wicket.

With Wookey medal winning all-rounder Ruwantha Kellepotha (64) hitting the ball sweetly as per usual, the Bears continued to attack, with youngster Jaxon Binns (43 not out off 31) also providing a thrill with some big sixes as the home side posted 5/229.

But with a power-packed batting line-up, the Hawks were always going to give it a shake.

And give it a shake they did, but narrowly falling short by 20 runs.

Despite some class bowling from James Wilcock (3/40) and Brendan Rose (2/25), Leigh Booth fired a warning ahead of finals with a pure class 86 from 112 balls, anchoring the chase as well as providing an array of shots.

At 2/156 the Hawks seemed well placed to rattle off a very impressive pre-finals victory with Matt Cox (58) also set, but the Bears rallied to restrict the visitors, snaring the last five wickets for just 54 runs – an impressive effort from Chasemore’s well-drilled and premiership hungry group.

An even more tantalising prospect – the two flag fancies will meet once again this Saturday in a crunch semi-final.

The battle for relegation was played at Reedy Reserve between Heinz Southern Districts and North Dandenong, with the Maroons overcoming a tough season to hold onto its Turf 1 spot for next season.

Off the back of two straight wins to finish the season, the Maroons will go into the 2021/22 season with plenty of confidence.

It loomed as the Maroons’ day early on, with a starring bowling performance from Imran Laghmani (5/24) ensuring the visitors would be chasing 132 for victory, while Javed Khan (2/34) and Matin Sultani (2/18) were also handfuls.

Laghmani – who started the season out at Casey South-Melbourne before coming to the club – has been a revelation for the club.

A horror start – which saw Syed Shah bowled first ball – and a sprinkling of top-order wickets saw the Maroons slump to 3/17, and eventually 5/33 as HSD looked likely to hold onto its spot in the top-tier.

But Laghmani rose to the occasion, blitzing the opposition with a brutal 79 from 77 balls as the visitors eventually strolled to victory.

In the final game, Springvale South tuned up beautifully for finals, easing past St Mary’s as the Bloods also gear up for yet another tilt at a flag.

The Saints had a torrid time with the Bloods’ bowling unit, sent in to bat before being bundled out for just 93.

Despite Matt Wetering (2/26) and Nathan King (2/15) doing some fine work, it was the left-arm spin of Akshat Buch (1/20) and Jarryd Straker (3/27) that caused significant concern.

King then all but took the game away in one foul swoop, crunching eight fours in just 20 balls to post 36, while Clint Tomlinson professionally crafted 43 not out as the Bloods ran the total down in just 17 overs and with the loss of three wickets.

DDCA TURF 1 SEMI-FINALS (SATURDAY 13 MARCH)

Hallam Kalora Park (1st) v Berwick (2nd) – winner advances to grand final, loser to preliminary final

Springvale South (3rd) v Buckley Ridges (4th) – winner advances to preliminary final, season over for the loser