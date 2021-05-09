SUNDAY CHOICE

When God Created Mothers

“Before she even held you in her arms, while you were still growing inside of her, she fell madly in love with you! She’s the one who struggled during those many hours giving you birth. She changed your diapers without complaint, and took care of you while you were sick—sometimes staying up all night just to watch over you. She’s the one who prayed for you when you were hurting, all the while wanting to take on your pain, herself. She encouraged you to persevere through the difficult times in life, and fulfil the dreams of your heart. She (has) always believed in you—even when you doubted yourself.”

There is none like a mother!

This clip is dedicated to all mothers. Have a Happy Mother’s Day.

To watch over you when a baby, to sing you to sleep with her song,

To try to be near you to comfort and cheer you

To teach you the right from the wrong.

To do all she can to make you a man

And over a million things more

To sigh for you, cry for you, yes, even die for you

That’s what God made mothers for.

You are welcome to pass this on