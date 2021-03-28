Sydney – Celebration of 125th anniversary of St Joseph’s College, Colombo

Old Josephians, their families and well-wishers gathered at St Joachim’s Church, Lidcombe, on Saturday 6 March to celebrate and give thanks on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the founding of St Joseph’s College, Colombo. Rev Father Ruwan Pradeep, chaplain to the Sri Lankan community in New South Wales, was the celebrant with Miles Andereisz and his grandson, Cooper, assisting as acolyte and altar boy.

The service was preceded by a history of the College delivered by Secretary George Rupesinghe. He covered the founding of the College and the contribution of its 14 rectors over the years.

Father Ruwan in his homily referred to the time he and his student colleagues made the trip to College to take swimming lessons in the pool. He said it was appropriate that we gathered to give thanks on this occasion for the benefits bestowed upon us by the rectors and teachers.

After the service the gathering moved to the parish hall for fellowship and partake of delightful refreshment packages thanks to the efforts of Campion Fernando. It was a special occasion to catch up with friends after being prevented by the pandemic for a long time.

A big thank you to Vice President Lalith Grero, who co-ordinated and organised the event assigning special tasks to each member of the Association’s committee for the evening.

More photos on the eLanka Facebook page

