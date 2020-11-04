Sydney Harmony – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) [Virtual Choir]

It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we’ve sung one of our favourite songs to share with you some of the things that we love. (featuring Andrew Eliatamby, an Old Joe)

“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)”

Performed by Sydney Harmony

Words and Music by Edward Holland, Lamont Dozier & Brian Holland

Arrangement by Jeremey Johnson

Audio editing by Vicki Dwyer

Video editing by Liam Dwyer

https://www.sydneyharmony.com.au

https://www.facebook.com/SydneyHarmon…