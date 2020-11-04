Sydney Harmony – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You) [Virtual Choir]
It’s been a tough year for everyone, so we’ve sung one of our favourite songs to share with you some of the things that we love. (featuring Andrew Eliatamby, an Old Joe)
“How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)”
Performed by Sydney Harmony
Words and Music by Edward Holland, Lamont Dozier & Brian Holland
Arrangement by Jeremey Johnson
Audio editing by Vicki Dwyer
Video editing by Liam Dwyer
https://www.sydneyharmony.com.au
https://www.facebook.com/SydneyHarmon…
No Comments