Tamba Villas – Thalpe – Sri Lanka

Tamba Villas – Thalpe – Sri Lanka

 

37 luxury villas . 37 exclusive owners

Exclusivity and privacy are what makes Tamba Villas an exceptional residence in one of the most sought after areas in the south of Sri Lanka, Thalpe.

A very private estate, set back on less than 300 metres from Thalpe beach, surrounded by lush tropical gardens, rippling ponds and swaying tall palm trees; 
A Sri Lanka lifestyle, a place to call home

2 & 3 bedroom luxury villas with terraces & court yards
Private swimming pools
Well-appointed gym, with included wellness programs and yoga shala
23-metre wrap around pool & snack bar
Walking and jogging tracks with exercise stations
Licensed visiting medical physician
Business centre
Gates, with 24/7 security surveillance

SALES OFFICE – 4A BONAVISTA JUNCTION, UNAWATUNA, GALLE, SRI LANKA

PLEASE CALL CARLITA (+94) 91 225 0261 or (+94) 71 090 3630

INFO@TAMBAVILLASTHALPE.COM

