Taste of Sri Lankan food your mother cooked for you!- Dr Harold Gunatillake

Truly, this is home, away from home.

Good morning everybody.

I am in Mortdale, a suburb of Sydney, on a glorious Wintery Sunday with blue skies, at this Sri Lankan restaurant, opened a few years ago by a Sri Lankan family, and whole heap of Sri Lankans are there already in the restaurant, to experience this special Sunday lunch your mother would cook for you.

Why waste time, lets go in and join me to share this great family day. Hope you enjoyed sharing this video. Sorry, you could not be there to taste this exquisite Sri Lankan dishes, and the company.

For overseas viewers, remember to patronize this food outlet, if you ever come to Sydney.

If more of us valued this sort of spicy food and cheer above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.

One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.

I love you all like a fat kid loves cake.

Website: www.Doctorharold.com

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them