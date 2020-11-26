Tea industry experts willing to learn ‘magic formula’ for running RPCs at a profit-by Sanath Nanayakkare

Source:Island

We will be humble enough to learn the magic formula for running Regional Plantation Companies (RPCs) at a profit if anyone is capable of getting it done ‘under the prevailing conditions’, former chairman and media spokesman of the Planters Association, Dr. Roshan Rajadurai told The Island Financial Review.

“This doesn’t mean that we are throwing down the gauntlet to the government or anyone interested in running these companies; what we simply mean is; with the current wages, output and tea prices if anyone can take over and run RPCs at a profit, we are more than willing to learn from them. I have managerial experience in the sphere for a couple of decades, nevertheless, I’d be excited to learn from such mavericks who may have a magic formula to run RPCs at a profit”.

He said so responding to a query from The Island Financial Review on a Budget proposal made to this effect by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday.

The PM said that the government would change the privatisation agreements of plantation companies that do not increase workers’ daily wages to Rs. 1,000 rupees.

“If the government is so confident that RPCs would turn a profit by nationalising them, it should look back at 1972–1973 period up to 1992 when estates degenerated rapidly under state management after the government nationalised privately-owned estates”, Dr. Rajadurai said.

Planters Association assured on Tuesday that tea industry workers would be able to earn between Rs.40,000-50,000 monthly if a wage model linked to productivity is incorporated when the new collective agreement is signed in January 2021, regulating worker-wages.