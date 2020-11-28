TELLING STORIES TO ENSURE OLDER PEOPLE ARE VALUED AND RESPECTED

Nominations are now open for the prestigious Ministerial Advisory Council on Ageing (MACA) Media Awards.

Acting Minister for Seniors Geoff Lee says two new categories have been added this year for Influencers on social media and for media that has focused its efforts on Responding in Crisis, especially with the impact of COVID-19 on seniors.

“Media deserve to be recognised for tirelessly working to create a community where older people are respected and valued,” Mr Lee said.

“Giving a balanced and realistic portrayal of older people supports the NSW Government’s efforts in breaking down stereotypes.

“This year COVID-19 has had a profound effect not only on our community but also on the media as they provide key messaging about health and safety and ways to access services, so this is why we have opened the Responding in Crisis award.”

The other awards categories are Health and Lifestyle, Advertising, Images and News as well as the prestigious Gold MACA Award.

Nominees accurately represent issues about ageing and older people. Creativity is also recognised along with the ability to reach and positively influence a large audience.

ABC Back Roads host Heather Ewart said she was truly honoured to receive the 2019 Gold MACA Award.

“Having spent the last five years exploring Australia’s regional communities, I’ve met so many remarkable older Australians doing extraordinary things and being great role models,” Ms Ewart said.

Nominations are now open and close Saturday, 27 February 2021.

More info at:https://nswcommunities.smartygrants.com.au/maca2021

