Tharanga misses ton in Sri Lanka Legends win

Sri Lanka Legends celebrate their win.

Upul Tharanga struck an unbeaten 99 in 47 balls as Sri Lanka Legends defeated Bangladesh Legends by 42 runs in their Road Safety World Series Cricket Tournament fixture played in Raipur, India on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka Legends posted 180 for six from their 20 overs with Tharanga leading the way stroking 11 fours and five sixes while Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 33 off 23 balls including six fours.

Bangladesh, in reply, were restricted to 138 for six from their 20 overs with Dilshan picking up three wickets in successive overs. With this win, Sri Lanka Legends made sure they remain on top of the points table.

Chief scores

Sri Lanka Legends: 180/6 in 20 overs (Upul Tharanga 99 n.o, Tillakaratne Dilshan 33)

Bangladesh Legends: 138/6 in 20 overs (M. Nazimuddin 54, Khaled Mashud 28 n.o, Tillakaratne Dilshan 3/21, Dhammika Prasad 2/22).