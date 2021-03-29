The 1st big Match in 1981 between St. Anthony’s College and Trinity in Australia – by Afzal Laphir

This Sunday (28 March), we will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the annual Trinity-Antonian OBA Big Match in Melbourne.

The inaugural game between the old boys of the two schools was played on Sunday, 8 March 1981 at Caufield Park (Caulfield). We defeated Trinity in a thrilling 30-over game by a mere 3 runs. Our chief guest in the 2021 contest, Jack Robertson, showed his batting prowess by top scoring with 43, before he had to retire as required by match rules. We were captained by the legendary ACM Lafir and ever-green Meri Guneratne was the vice-captain and included current members, Tony Schrader, Robin Koelmeyer, Basil Hyde and Errol Van Cuylenberg.

Below is an account of the game, as related by a devoted committee member at the time.

A.C.M Lafir won the toss and elected to bat. He opened the innings with his vice-captain, Meri Guneratne and put up an encouraging opening stand before he fell LBW for 22 runs. Jack Robertson came in at first drop to partner Meri and scored freely before Meri was dismissed for 19. Jack scored a whirlwind 43 before retiring. Next in was Nihal Fernando who scored only five and his successor Howard Titus scored a brilliant 29 runs with two towering sixes to his credit.

Desmond Macky came in next and remained at the crease until the end of the innings scoring a colourful unbeaten 30. Errol Van Cuylenberg was amongst the hard hitters and was unlucky to be out for 13 runs. The rest of the batsmen such as Louis Macky, Basil Hyde and Robin Koelmeyer went out for low scores trying to increase the run rate. Tony Schrader and Desmond Macky were the not out batsmen when the overs ran out. There were 3 extras, bringing up an Old Antonian total of 172 runs in the allotted 30 overs.

The Trinitians in turn put on a gallant effort to get to very close proximity of the Antonian score. In the last two overs of the game, the Old Trinitians had 12 runs to make and needed 8 runs in the last over. They fell short of victory by 3 runs. It was a thrilling finish to a well fought battle between cricket greats of the two colleges.

All our bowlers bowled equally well, Nihal Fernando (2/29), Errol Van Cuylenberg, Jack Robertson, Meri Guneratne and Robin Koelmeyer taking a wicket a piece. Desmond Macky and Howard Titus were unlucky not to get any wickets, but bowled very tight and gave away very few runs. Basil Hyde, our wicketkeeper, excelled himself in claiming two victims stumped and was involved in running out two more Trinitians. Our fielders did very well on the field taking all the catches offered to them and curtailing every possible run.

The game was umpired by V.C.A umpire Mr. Jimmy De Souza and the leg-umpire for the Antonians was Maurice Barsenbach, who did a marvellous job of umpiring.

Enjoy the photos from the game

Cheers

Afzal Laphir



















