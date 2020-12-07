The 2020 priestly ordinands: A reminder of God’s faithfulness by Melbourne Catholic

Rev. James Baptist

James Baptist says he was 17 when he started thinking about becoming a priest. He had a deep desire to help people and had been considering a career in medicine.

‘I wanted to be a search and rescue pilot. I’d always identified with something in the medical area, being able to care and look after people on the front lines.’

In 2008, James attended World Youth Day in Sydney. Prior to the pilgrimage, he and his youth group went to see the WYD Cross and Icon which had been visiting parishes around Australia in the lead up to World Youth Day. James says it was during this experience of venerating the cross that he felt strongly the call to “something more”.

‘I went and venerated the cross and when I sat down my hands felt very warm and on fire.’ He says that’s when he started to seriously consider the call to the priesthood, and it resonated with his desire to help people. ‘The seed was planted.’

Around that period, James’ grandpa (“papa”) was ill and in one of their last conversations before his death, James shared his desire to enter the priesthood. ‘I said to him, “Look, I think God may be calling me to be a priest but I’m not sure.” Papa told me that from a young age he thought that that was what God might want for me. But he never said anything before because he wanted God to be the one to call me.’

‘So I went to World Youth Day and got to experience the Universal Church and when I came back from Sydney I said to mum, “I think this is what God wants for me.”‘

Twelve years have passed since then, during which James also worked as an orderly at the Alfred Hospital. However, it was the call to the priesthood that he eventually pursued.

‘I always think of that quote from John 15:16: “You did not choose me but I chose you.” It’s humbling as it wasn’t me who initiated the calling. It was God and I had to answer the call. I’m still in search and rescue, I guess. Spiritual search and rescue.’

James acknowledges it was through God’s grace that he accepted the call to the priesthood. That, and the influence of his friends and family.

‘I was very blessed to have my Parish Priest, Fr Tom Foynes, as my initial example of the priesthood. If anyone needed him, he would be there. The whole community loved him. Fr Barry Tobin has been an amazing supporter too; and Bishop Elliott another mentor, especially when times got tough, they were really there for me.’

He also says his mum Angela has played a huge role in his vocation. ‘She has always been my greatest encourager, my teacher, and the one who “gave me to God”. She was the greatest example of faith and living that faith through tough times, teaching me how to keep my eyes fixed on our Lord. My big sister has always been there for me as well. They always told us in the seminary, “We are your formators but some of your greatest formators will also be your sisters. Because they tell it to you as it is!” My nanna and papa were also great examples of the faith in action, serving in our local parish, singing in the choir and as extraordinary ministers. They were just a great example of service to others.’

James explains how a good dose of laughter and his appreciation for superheroes helps him connect with people, especially the young. ‘I love to have a lighthearted outlook on life. You can make life a lot easier when you can make other people laugh too. It gives me great joy.’

‘Young people identify with superheroes because of their ability to be something greater than ourselves. And that’s like a desire for the supernatural. He describes his affinity with Captain America in particular.

‘He is the perfect example of a Christian superhero. He was weak but had a good heart. He didn’t have the strength to do what he had to, but when he received the serum he became stronger. Now that can be compared to the grace of God in our lives.