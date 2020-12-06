The 49th Annual General Meeting of WASLA (Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION ) – 25th October 2020- In Review

Source: Western Australia SRI LANKA ASSOCIATION Newsletter

The weather was perfect in Perth on Sunday the 25th. The city woke up to many events- There was Radio car racing at Langley Park! The Targa City Sprint showcasing the classic movers of the past! Mustangs, Toranas … Evos, and an exotic Spider or Porche. But to us members of WASLA there was only one interest , our Annual General Meeting at the usual watering hole of past- The Vic Park Bowling Club at Kent Street.

In the lead-up to the meeting there was an energetic lobby ‘for’ and ‘against’ the resolution to be presented. There was enthusiastic collection of proxies in the weeks prior, showing an avid interest in attendance and assuring us a timely commencement with the requisite quorum.

The meeting commenced with the usual welcome by me as President and acceptance of the last AGM Minutes subject to the need to regularize a particular detail with respect to registering the amendment of the constitution with the authorities. This was with regard to the appointment of a person to check and confirm the annual financial statements of the Association.

The Annual Report for 2020 was read out by me as the outgoing President. The treasurer Godfrey Weldt then presented his report and the salient details of the financial statements for the year.

The resolution to transfer $10,000.00 from the Building Reserve Term Deposit to cover operating expenses during the year was passed by a show of hands. This was a one-off occurrence and would not require any amendment to the Constitution.

The highlight of the afternoon was the award of Life Membership to four long-standing members of the Association. Max and Shereen Gerreyn and Chris and Mercia Bramananda were accorded the honour to enthusiaistic applause. Radha de Mel and Ranjit Ratnayake read out interesting citations covering their service to WASLA.

The incoming President Ken Jansen was elected, who, together with Secretary Shereen Gerreyn handled an uneventful appointment of office bearers and members of the General Committee. Ken then made his President’s address.

The AGM this year was attended by several office bearers of past years, notably Kevin Wright, Prakash Muthu-Krishna, and Kevin Melder. It was heartening to have Prakash and Kevin join the Committee for 2021 giving further impetus to an already very enthusiastic and energetic team.

A sumptuous afternoon tea of delicious finger food, tastefully laid out, followed. My thanks to the Committee Members who worked towards making this event a success and very reminiscent of WASLA AGMs of past years.

Anne and Shereen at the AGM