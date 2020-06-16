The 5 Oldest Languages in the World!

Language is man’s greatest creation. Our ancestors, the Neanderthals, showed us the first glimpses of language, using grunting and pointing to communicate with one another.

Over the next few millenniums, the spoken word began to rise. As early as 3 BC, the first languages began to be spoken, and it is from these ancient art forms (because make no mistake, language is an art form), that the spoken word we enjoy today in many different countries, has been derived. With that in mind, here are the 5 oldest languages known to civilization.

5. Greek

The first appearance of written Greek has been traced back to over 3000 years ago. Since then it has been used continuously, and is currently the official language of Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, an Eastern Mediterranean island country. It is the oldest Indo-European language still used today.







