“THE AIR THAT WE BREATHE” – By Des Kelly

Another aspect of this “Coronavirus”, the air that we breathe. I have just received this post from our friend Charles Schokman and, although brief, makes for very interesting reading. It tells us all that we owe God heaps of money, a debt that most of us do not even think about.

This little story is something that all my readers will not forget in a hurry, and I say “thank you, Charles” for sending it out, helping everyone to appreciate the simple, yet essential facts of life, as we know it.

I also take my chance to wish ALL our readers a very Blessed Easter. Things are a little different this year, but still, GOD did Rise on Easter Sunday, something that each & every Christian should celebrate, no matter what ridiculous circumstances confront us, on any particular year.

In addition to everything else that C,V, has accomplished,

It has completely revised a famous English Phrase which tells us “Together, we stand, Divided, we fall”, in 2020 it reads “Divided, we stand, Together, we fall, so folks, please remember to “STAY AT HOME, STAY SAFE, & STAY SECURE.

C.V. CAN BE CONQUERED, OF THIS, I’M SURE. PRAY TO ALMIGHTY GOD, HE HAS THE CURE, C.V’S JUST A BUG THAT WILL NOT ENDURE”

After the 93 year old in Italy got better in the hospital, he was told to pay for the ventilator for one day, and the old man cried.

The doctor advised him not to cry over the bill. What the old man said made all the doctors cry.

Grandpa said, “I don’t cry because of the money I have to pay. I can pay all the money.”. I cry because I have been breathing God’s air for 93 years, but I never pay for it.

It takes 5000f to use a ventilator in a hospital for one day.

Do you know how much I owe God? I didn’t thank God for that before. “

The truth of the news can’t be verified, but grandpa’s words are worth our reflection. When we breathe the air freely without pain or illness, no one takes the air seriously.

Only when we enter the hospital can we know that even breathing oxygen with a ventilator costs money!

Cherish the time when we can breathe freely!








