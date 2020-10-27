“THE BIRDS & THE BEES” – By Des Kelly

The song was composed by Clarence Wijewardena, who also was the Music Director when Annesley Malawana recorded it.

This version was performed by a pretty ordinary bloke & a pretty extraordinary girl, when you get to the bottom of it.









Another positive step toward a Covid 19 breakthrough in Melbourne Victoria, this is the type of music and dancing one can look forward to, post Covid 19. However guys, be careful of the steps you take, and gals, beware of the moves you make.

Enjoy the video, and as we used to say in Ceylon, “PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.







