The birth of the Steel industry in Sri Lanka: By Vernon de Alwis

In the year1960 The Government of Sri Lanka purchased a piece of land approx, 304 acers in a little village called Oruwela, not far from the town of Athurugiriya, approx,30 kilometers from the city of Colombo In 1961. The venture was Called the Ceylon Steel Corporation it was to be a semi government institute, some staff from the ministry of industries was seconded for service at the initial stage and later absorbed into the corporation as permanent .

The first chairman was Mr Charlie Abeysekers ,the General manager Mr P.P, Manikam personal manager Mr Wadisakera and Mr Saram admin .officer J.S.David. Civil the Engineer. Mr.Padma Wandiyaseker.

The clearing and levelling of the site was done by the Ceylon Army engineers division and the civil construction was done by the State Engineering corporation.

An advertisement was placed on all local papers calling for applicants to fill thirty six (36) positions as Engineers, and technician to be trained overseas in India and Russia on a scholarship training programme.

Over eight thousand applications were received by the management. In 1961 thirty six (36) were chosen to be sent for training. In 1962 the chosen trainees left for India and Russia The first three months was an observation training

in the Bhilai the steel plant in Bhalai India after which the rest of the shop floor and technical and admin training was in the Kiriwa steel plant in the Soviet union , The trainers returned at the end of 1964 and started the task of building the factory in 1967 the factory was completed and the first billet was rolled and the first finished product was a 25mm steel bar building construction. Since then many other products were manufactured eg. flat bars, for steel wire rods or steel, wire rods, wire mesh, wire netting and barbed wire.

Steel castings and constructions of steel roof trusses after many years the plant was sold to a Korean company and it is now owned by a Sri Lankan.

I as a pioneer of the steel manufacturing plant in Sri lanka wish to thank the then Sri lanka Government for giving me this great opening in my carrier. Thank you and may God bless you all.

Vernon de Alwis

Mr Vernon De Alwis – One of the Pioneers of the Ceylon Steel Corporation 1962 – 1984

Retired ladies who worked in the Admin office – Ceylon Steel Corporation Oruwela Sri Lanka (photo taken on 18 January 2020 at a lunch get-together to meet Mr Vernan De Alwis on his visit to Sri lanka on 18 January 2020

Retiring Administration Department staff taken on 18 Dec 2010 – This is a photo of some of the original staff now retired and still living in Sri lanka. This get-together was organised for Mr Vernon De Alwis on his visit to Sri Lanka on 18 January 2020

Photo taken 50 years ago…. Vernan De Alwis On the right with Mr H.C.L Wickramasinghe on the left – Proprietor Chairman Star Industries and Star Granite in Sri lanka

Ceylon Steel Corporation Uruwela Sri Lanka – Original Entrance to the Corporation in 1964

Ceylon Steel Corporation Oruwela Sri Lanka Part of Rolling Mill building with the Furnace Chimney stacking 90 feet tall in the background. This chimney stack was assembled on the ground and lifted irrect on to the foundation bolts. This is the first time this type of stack irrection was done in the whole of asia in 1964

Ceylon Steel Corporation Oruwela Sri Lanka

Mr Vernon De Alwis was one of the group of ten founding Committee of the Ceylon Steel Corporation Recreation club who were responsible for getting the grounds and pavilion constructed in 1969 and the cricket pitch was laid Mr De Alwis with the assistance of the St Peter’s College ground boy namely Nonis. This ground has a 400 metre track, netball courts, basketball court and a badminton court. It also had all the facilities weight training and gym exercise. Complete with showers hot & cold. A licensed liquor bar for only registered sports club members. There were approximately 300 members of course steel corporation employee only. We had a cricket team, a netball team, a soccer team and an Elle team. Vernon is not aware if it is still in operation.

The new Security office of Ceylon Steel Corporation Oruwela Sri Lanka

New Entrance to the Ceylon Steel Corporation Oruwela Sri Lanka

Plaque laid on the 1st day of Production on 20th March 1967 By the Minister of Industries

This is a list of Names of the First Batch of Trainees sent to India and Russia for Training in 1962

Maxie Paelie

Dudley Fernando

N.M Jayasiri

D.T Abesiri

N.Azumugadasai

V.M Gunadasekaram

R.Gunarathnam

W.T Fonseka

R.Surenoran

N.Wijeratna

A.Nisenanayaka

Sommaratna de Silwa

Bertram de Silwa

Vimal Nanayakkara

Dayasena Sayakkarian

H.C.L Wickramasinghe

B.A.L Abeysekara

A.B Herath

R.Wickramasinghe

S.Pushparaja

N.Zayahaik

R.premadasa

R.Ratnawardana

D.Jayasopia

Lional Attioaca

Dudley Piris

N.Sivananian

R.Sohasonwia

Vernon De Alwis







