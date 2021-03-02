The Cargills International Women’s Day Festival – The Change Makers – Day 1 – The Peace Prompters – Host, Savithri Rodrigo

The Cargills International Women’s Day Festival – The Change Makers is a four-day one of a kind festival that celebrates the contribution made towards gender equality in numerous areas by both men and women. Each day highlights thought leaders as The Peace Prompters, The Pioneers, The Male Perspective, The Creative Forces & The Positive Disruptors.

The discussion was with Author & Researcher Peacebuilding and Reconciliation Sarah Kabir, Writer, Researcher & Activist Amalini De Sayrah, and Director for Legal & Advocacy NCEASL Yamini Ravindran in this collaboration between Table by Taru and Savithri Rodrigo’s programme “Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo”.