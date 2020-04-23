The colleague, the girl, the police: Student framed and imprisoned over terror offences tells whole story for the first time: By Avani Dias

Having returned to Sri Lanka, he says the ordeal has ruined his life. Police have not apologised and maintain they were protecting the public.

In his first in-depth interview since he was arrested, Kamer has told Hack what it was like the day his life suddenly changed. He went from holding down an ordinary office job to being a suspect in a police terror investigation, without access to a lawyer for five days. He went from a sharehouse to sitting in a cell next door to hardened criminals.

It emerged the 25-year-old Muslim man’s colleague had framed Kamer because he was jealous of his friendship with a young woman.

Mohamed Kamer Nizamdeen was held in solitary confinement for a month on terror offences, only to be released after police admitted they’d arrested the wrong person.

‘A shy and friendly kid’

Mike Glending was at work on August 31, 2018, when he saw a photo of one of his former young interns accompanying the top news story. It said a budding IT business analyst, Mohamed Kamer Nizamdeen, had planned terror attacks like bombing the Sydney Harbour Bridge and killing the prime minister at the time, Malcolm Turnbull. Mike took a screenshot of the article and sent it to his old team.

Despite the terrifying plans Mohamed — who was known to his friends as Kamer — was accused of creating, Mike was quick to jump to his defence. “I felt like it was a mistake for sure, I said that to quite a few people, that it definitely wasn’t in his character. I knew the guy, he was never aggressive … he was just a shy and friendly kid.”

Kamer, who was 25 at the time of his arrest, had been working at the University of New South Wales’s IT department. He had studied Commerce at the uni as an international student, built up a resume interning on the campus, and eventually got a job there as well. Kamer’s colleagues, friends and family thought of him as a laid-back, friendly, caring person who loved to party and hang out with his big group of friends.

Kamer’s mother and father had visited him in Sydney before his arrest.