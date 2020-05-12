The Consulate General Office continues the relief activities for Sri Lankan University students in Sydney.

The Consulate General office is coordinating the distribution of relief activities for Sri Lankan University students who lost their part-time jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic which may also be helpful for them to meet their daily needs.

The first (1st) round of dry rations distributed to the University students on 11th April 2020 and the 6th round was held on 11th May 2020.

During the last five (5) weeks over 100 students and families received the dry rations including notorious food items which donated by Sri Lankan community and well wishers in Sydney. In addition over 10 students received financial donations to settle their lives which donated by members of the Sri Lankan community.

The Consulate General office will continue this process until the end of this difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic in Sydney. Email: slcg.sydney@mfa.gov.lk – 029352582

Issued by – Sri Lankan Consulate General in Sydney

