The De Lanerolle Brothers “Novel Christmas Concert” Sunday 20th Dec 5.30 PM (Sri Lanka time)
ALL FUNDS WILL GO TO WARDEN’S SPECIAL COVID-19 FUND
The De Lanerolle Brothers are happy to welcome you to a very novel idea of their “Premier” – a virtual Christmas concert in the new normal.
To REGISTER for the premier, simply follow the steps below…
- Carry out an online TRANSFER or DEPOSIT of A$10 to STCOBANSW/ACT account given below & send a PICTURE of the transfer slip to the hot line number +94777-996991.
Account S. Thomas College Old Boys’ Association, Sydney, NSW
Bank Westpac Banking Corporation
BSB 032287
Account 133084
Description Winter Melodies – DLB
- With the receipt, please send a preferred Mobile number & Email address for us to send the ZOOM link.
- ONE DAY before the 20th of December, the Zoom link will be sent to you via what’s app & email. It would be advisable to download Zoom if you already don’t have it on your Smart phone / Lap top / Tab or Smart TV
- Due to the Pandemic dressing up & going for functions is now not possible. Hence, we have thought of another novel idea for you to socialize during Covid times…! Take a “FULL-LENGTH” PICTURE OF YOU dressed in festive attire in preparation to watch the concert & send it to an assigned email address (which you will be notified when we send the zoom link) where your picture will be uploaded to Hi online & some pictures to Hi Magazine as well.
- On show date 20/12, please enter the waiting room on zoom at 5.20PM (Srilanka time), as the Concert will start on time at 5.30pm (Sri Lanka time)
- The brothers will interact with the audience as much as possible &
the SHOW WILL END by 6.30PM.
