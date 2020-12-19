The De Lanerolle Brothers “Novel Christmas Concert” Sunday 20th Dec 5.30 PM (Sri Lanka time)

ALL FUNDS WILL GO TO WARDEN’S SPECIAL COVID-19 FUND

The De Lanerolle Brothers are happy to welcome you to a very novel idea of their “Premier” – a virtual Christmas concert in the new normal.

To REGISTER for the premier, simply follow the steps below…

Carry out an online TRANSFER or DEPOSIT of A$10 to STCOBANSW/ACT account given below & send a PICTURE of the transfer slip to the hot line number +94777-996991.

Account S. Thomas College Old Boys’ Association, Sydney, NSW

Bank Westpac Banking Corporation

BSB 032287

Account 133084

Description Winter Melodies – DLB

With the receipt, please send a preferred Mobile number & Email address for us to send the ZOOM link. ONE DAY before the 20th of December, the Zoom link will be sent to you via what’s app & email. It would be advisable to download Zoom if you already don’t have it on your Smart phone / Lap top / Tab or Smart TV Due to the Pandemic dressing up & going for functions is now not possible. Hence, we have thought of another novel idea for you to socialize during Covid times…! Take a “FULL-LENGTH” PICTURE OF YOU dressed in festive attire in preparation to watch the concert & send it to an assigned email address (which you will be notified when we send the zoom link) where your picture will be uploaded to Hi online & some pictures to Hi Magazine as well. On show date 20/12, please enter the waiting room on zoom at 5.20PM (Srilanka time), as the Concert will start on time at 5.30pm (Sri Lanka time) The brothers will interact with the audience as much as possible &

the SHOW WILL END by 6.30PM.

