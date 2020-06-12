“THE DOLPHIN’S MATE” – By Des Kelly

One of the most touching videos I have ever had the pleasure of seeing. It just goes to show that there ARE people around like the dolphin’s mate, obviously an animal lover who noticed this beautiful creature, and being a diver himself, knew that his mate wasn’t swimming in the normal manner. Dolphins are known to be very intelligent, the reason perhaps, was why he got quite close to the diver, wordlessly asking for help.To all my readers of eLanka, please have that box of tissues handy as you watch this superb video.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.








