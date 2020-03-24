







“THE FACTS THAT MATTER” – BY Des Kelly

Together with the undisputed fact that the new Pandemic of Corona-Virus (Covid 19), is the Scourge of our Planet at the moment, the fact that thousands have already died, and many more will, the fact that an already obvious Global Recession is in the offing, the fact that, even as I write, more than 80 Countries around our World have now shut down completely, and the final fact of the matter is that no-one seems to know what tomorrow will bring, there are, in fact (no pun intended), many more facts and statistics which bear reading about, and I have decided to bring them to you. If nothing else, dear readers, these stats will make you stop and think. Please read these authentic facts, and concentrate on the most important one.

It will NOT be in the short term, a little too late already for that, BUT Corana Virus WILL be brought under control & eradicated in the identical manner of so many other plagues that preceded it. STILL, as another song title I well remember goes, “It all depends on you”. Please forget about Covid 19 for a while, and read this.

The population of the planet reached seven billion in October, But what’s the figure for all those who have lived before us?

Of the roughly 150,000 people who die each day across the globe, about two thirds—100,000 per day—die of age-related causes.

People determine human purpose without supernatural influence; it is the human personality (general sense) that is the purpose of a human being’s life.

When the population is above the carrying capacity it decreases, and when it is below the carrying capacity it increases.

The 2016 average of 18.6 births per 1,000 total population equates to approximately 4.3 births per second or about 256 births per minute for the world.

A 2018 study of news reports showed that between October 2011 and November 2017, there were 259 selfie deaths in 137 incidents reported globally, with the highest occurrences in India, followed by Russia, United States, and Pakistan.

The biological answer is to have children, which is to pass on your genes. Others say the meaning of life is simply to live your life to the fullest. Some say, however, the meaning of life is simply to give life a meaning.

In 2017 the UN predicted a decline of global population growth rate from +1.0% in 2020 to +0.5% in 2050 and to +0.1% in 2100. Total fertility is assumed to continue to decline, at varying paces depending on circumstances in individual countries, to a below-replacement level of 1.85 children per woman by mid century.

Death is the permanent cessation of all biological functions that sustain a living organism. Phenomena which commonly bring about death include aging, predation, malnutrition, disease, suicide, homicide, starvation, dehydration, and accidents or major trauma resulting in terminal injury.

Existential nihilism is the philosophical theory that life has no intrinsic meaning or value. With respect to the universe, existential nihilism suggests that a single human or even the entire human species is insignificant, without purpose and unlikely to change in the totality of existence.

There is currently no consensus regarding the definition of life. One popular definition is that organisms are open systems that maintain homeostasis, are composed of cells, have a life cycle, undergo metabolism, can grow, adapt to their environment, respond to stimuli, reproduce and evolve.

