The FIRST EVER LP release by SUNIL EDIRISINGHE

In celebration of 50 years in music, veteran singer Sunil Edirisinghe is releasing a limited-edition double album as a long play (LP) vinyl record. This is the FIRST SRI LANKAN DOUBLE VINYL album released in this millennium.

Debuted in 1973, Sunil established himself as one of the most renowned and accomplished musicians in Sri Lanka. Trained in the classical form of music, his creations span across many a musical style and genre. His songs carry depth and true meaning across a wide range of subjects; patriotism, religion (or spirituality), humanity, romance and folklore. His calming yet striking voice continues to touch many a heart and soul.

He has received significant recognition for his work; Presidential Award (1983), Sarasavi Awards (1986, 1988, 2001), Swarna Sankha Awards (1987, 1990), State Tele Award (2004), State Music Awards (1999, 2011), Signis Award (2008), Raigam Tele Awards (2009, 2011).

The double album features a collection of Sunil’s evergreen hits; “Nidukanane”, “Dewani Budun”, “Aluth Wassak”, “Asuweda Kawurun”, “Ahasai Oba Mata”, “Kandulu Denna Mata Handanna”, “Ahasa Polowa” amongst a host of others. Lyrics were penned by some of the most respected artists; Kumaradasa Saputhanthri, Prof. Sunil Ariyarathne, Dharmasri Gamage, Sunil R. Gamage, Bandula Nanayakkarawasam and music is by renowned composers; Dr. Rohana Weerasinghe, Dr. Victor Rathnayake and H.M. Jayawardena.

Pressed in the UK, the double album is released on the Sooriya label. Sooriya is synonymous with innovation, quality and originality and launched the musical careers of many an artist. The label is respected as a brand that made equal contribution to various forms of music and cultures of Sri Lanka commencing from the 1960s.

The double album will be launched on 30th April 2021 at The Sooriya Village, at No 49, Skelton Road, Colombo 5. The launch event will be live steamed for the public. The Sooriya Village provides amenities such as a top gear recording studio, a fully equipped rehearsal suit and a tech-based lecture room, performance spaces and plenty of area to hang out with like-minded, creative individuals.

The double album is priced at Rs. 14,500. Pre-orders are open now. 10% discount is offered for orders placed before 15th April 2021. First 100 copies will be autographed by Sunil Edirisinghe.

Pre-order now at https://srilankanartmarket.lk/product/music/lps/sunilayamaya/

For more information, contact us at +94 77 99 22 993 / +94 11 25 52 666 or inbox https://www.facebook.com/sooriyarecords/.